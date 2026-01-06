Chelsea confirm appointment of Liam Rosenior as club's new head coach

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as the club's new head coach.

Rosenior joins from RC Strasbourg, a partner club of BlueCo, and signs a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

The 41-year-old, who has also managed Derby County and Hull City, succeeds Enzo Maresca following his departure on New Year's Day after 18 months in charge.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach of the men's team.



A club statement read: "Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach of the men’s team.

"The Englishman has signed a contract with the club that will take him through to 2032."

It added: "Liam has shown that he can build teams with a clear way of playing while setting the highest standards with players on and off the pitch. While there will continue to be a focus on player development, the Club’s expectations and ambitions remain high.

"Liam has the ability to get the best out of this squad quickly and joins us with the responsibility and the backing to ensure Chelsea continues to compete at the top level in all competitions this season and in seasons to come."

Rosenior leaves Strasbourg for Chelsea having guided them to a seventh-placed finish last season, which saw them qualify for the Conference League.

In his opening words as Chelsea head coach, Rosenior said: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies."

He continued: "I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.

"There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club."

Rosenior's first game in charge of Chelsea is set to be against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, with Calum McFarlane continuing interim duties for Wednesday's Premier League clash against Fulham.