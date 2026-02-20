Chelsea have announced a multi-year partnership with Industrial AI company IFS, whose logo will feature on the front of the team's shirts for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

After a long wait for a front-of-shirt sponsorship, Chelsea confirmed on Friday that they have agreed a deal with IFS, a Swedish AI software company.

It is a multi-year deal, with Matt Law confirming the partnership will last until 2028. However, they will only be a front-of-shirt sponsor until the end of this season.

Chelsea confirmed that the IFS logo will feature on the front of the men's and women's team shirts for the remainder of the 2025/26 season, with no mention of the plan for 2026-27.

Driving performance through innovation.



IFS joins Chelsea FC as our new Principal Partner, bringing Industrial AI technology to elevate every level of the Club. 📈 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2026

The IFS logo will appear on Chelsea's shirts immediately, starting in the Premier League home match against Burnley on Saturday.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with IFS and leverage their leading-edge AI software to help propel the club to even greater success," the official statement from Chelsea president Jason Gannon reads.

"This partnership is a statement of intent to keep leading in this field, harnessing the opportunities advanced technology brings and unlocking the power of AI to improve everything we do on and off the pitch."

Chelsea previously announced a similar deal with Vietnam-based software company, FPT, which officially became the club's shirt sleeve sponsor in October.

Just like with IFS, the sponsorship agreement with FPT, with whom Chelsea had already been in partnership, only lasts until the end of this season.