Chelsea 1-0 Everton: Jackson responds to Maresca ultimatum to keep Champions League dreams alive
Nicolas Jackson ended his Premier League goal drought to seal 1-0 win for Chelsea against Everton to ensure their dreams of Champions League qualification remain alive.
It was a positive performance at Stamford Bridge from Chelsea, who were without head coach Enzo Maresca on the touchline after he swerved his one-match ban.
Chelsea had chances throughout the 90 minutes but it was Jackson who broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, scoring the only goal of the game, with a fabulous strike into the bottom corner to clinch all three points for the Blues.
It was Jackson's first Premier League goal from outside the box and his first in 13 games in the league. The 23-year-old produced at the perfect moment to respond to Maresca's demand of needing the Senegal international to get back on the scoresheet if they wanted to clinch Champions League football next season.
The victory has seen Chelsea climb into the fifth and final qualification spot, however they only remain ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference having also played one game further.
“For the players, for the fans, everybody - that’s our dream," reacted Jackson post-match on Chelsea's desire to return to the Champions League. "I’ve never played it. Hopefully next year we play it. We’re still fighting.”
Jackson was lauded by teammate Romeo Lavia, who returned to the starting XI following injury. He added: “He may not have done it in the Premier League, but I have seen him do it loads in training so I am not surprised (with his goal). I am really happy for him.”
Chelsea had Robert Sanchez to thank for keeping a clean sheet. He made several key saves to ensure Everton didn't find a leveller in the capital and it didn't go unnoticed by Maresca.
"Yeah, and you can see the teammates, how they celebrate with him also at the end of the game," said the Chelsea head coach. "But you can see that the teammates, the team, they know that for Robert it has not been a good moment. And so they try to support him and to help him."
Despite the victory over Everton, Chelsea must now switch their focus to their remaining four league games against Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. Four wins from four achieve their dream. Anything other than perfection will require results elsewhere to go their way.