Chelsea fans plan special pre-match atmosphere vs Man United in bid to spur Champions League bid
Chelsea are set to be welcomed out onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United with a special display by the club's supporters as they look to boost their Champions League.
Enzo Maresca's side have two Premier League games remaining this season and Chelsea are likely to require two victories to secure Champions League qualification.
Their winning run came to an end on Sunday following a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, which has dented their European bid. However, it remains in the club's hands. They host Man United on Friday, before a final day trip to Nottingham Forest on May 25.
Every individual - player, manager, staff, fan - will be required to do their job to help the Blues get over the line to return to Europe's elite club competition, and the fans have planned something special to deliver on their part.
As confirmed by We Are The Shed, a movement gathering Chelsea supporters who sit in The Shed to create displays and improve the atmosphere, plans have been made for a pre-game display for Friday night's clash.
Flags which have been seen in previous games this season, as well as over 1,000 scarves across the two tiers of The Shed End will be waved and held up as the players walk out and during 'Blue is The Colour'.
A plea has been issued to be 'as loud and colourful as possible' to back the team with a 'big atmosphere' for the 'big game'.
Chelsea face a struggling Manchester United side in the league. Ruben Amorim's Reds are in the Europa League final and could look to rest several players ahead of the final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao next week.
Defender Marc Cucurella is looking to quickly put the Newcastle defeat behind them to ensure they achieve their season objectives.
"We are disappointed," Cucurella said following Sunday's loss. "We know it was an important game and we lost. We are upset.
"Now is the moment to show character. Everything we have been building towards, we need to show now. We need to forget this game, take the positives, we need to be proud of our effort when we played with ten men and we should be happy with our effort."
It's now or never for Chelsea this season. The fans are doing their bit. It's now over the players to deliver a huge result under great pressure. Pressure is a privilege, Chelsea's players now must grasp the opportunity.