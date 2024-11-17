Chelsea fitness news: Latest on Gusto, Fofana, Palmer, Kellyman & Sancho
Enzo Maresca will be hoping to have his key players available for Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Leicester City.
The 44-year-old returns to face the Foxes for the first time since making the decision to leave to take the Chelsea head coach job at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca's parting gift was ensuring Leicester returned to the top-flight and now he will head back to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
However, the Italian's departure didn't go down well with the Leicester hierarchy, who expressed their disappointment after 'promising foundations established', though did wish him well for his future endeavours.
Maresca has made a positive start at Chelsea. They are flying in the Conference League and currently sit in third place in the Premier League.
They will return from the international break following a 1-1 draw to London rivals Arsenal, and Maresca will be hoping many of his star players will be available following a few withdrawals from national camps.
Malo Gusto and Wesley Fofana
Both pulled out of France duty - Gusto for the Under-21s and Fofana for the senior side - due to not wanting to take any risks. Chelsea's injury record has improved this season and the cautious approach has served them well. Both are expected to face Leicester.
Cole Palmer
The 22-year-old withdrew from England duty after arriving at St. Georges Park. Palmer just made the squad to face Arsenal after picking up a knock on his knee the previous week following a strong challenge by Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. He is expected to face Leicester.
Omari Kellyman
The 19-year-old, who arrived from Aston Villa in a deal worth around £19m in the summer, sustained a hamstring injury shortly after arriving at the club.
As reported by Bobby Vincent of football.london, Kellyman is hoping to return to regular training by the end of November, with his recovery 'progressing well', and earmarking the beginning of December for his comeback on the pitch. The teenager has been working on increasing muscle during his absence.
Jadon Sancho
The 24-year-old has been suffering from illness and a minor knock in recent weeks, which has seen him sidelined for several matches.
Sancho has been working hard with the medical team, as seen below with his Instagram update last week.
Maresca is set to confirm on Friday during his pre-match press conference whether the English attacker will be available for selection against Leicester.
