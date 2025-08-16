Chelsea handed boost as Eberechi Eze tipped to miss Crystal Palace's Premier League opener

Crystal Palace could be without Eberechi Eze for their Premier League opener against Chelsea due to transfer speculation, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is looking increasingly likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both showing interest over the summer.

However, Tottenham's interest in the England international is advancing and, as reported by Ben Jacobs, Thomas Frank's side are 'optimistic' of signing the attacking midfielder before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

It's noise Crystal Palace, who won the Community Shield in the season curtain-raiser against Liverpool, would rather be preparing without.

Eze's Wembley triumph could have been his final game for the club. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Now, as reported by both Sacha Tavolieri and Tom Barclay, Eze's involvement against Chelsea is unlikely. It's suggested Eze is pushing to finalise a move to Spurs and is expecting to be left out of the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian adds Crystal Palace are considering not selecting Eze for the season opener, discussions being held about whether Eze should miss the game as 'negotiations with Spurs intensify'.

Eze, whose £68m release clause expired on Friday (August 15), is not the only high-profile Crystal Palace player linked with a move away this summer. Marc Guehi has been linked with a switch to Liverpool, with the defender's contract set to expire next summer.

Should Eze be unavailable for selection, Eagles boss Oliver Glasner will need to find an alternative solution in the attack, despite admitting only on Friday that Eze was in line to start against Chelsea.

“Marc has trained the entire week with us, every single training session, the same with Ebs,” Glasner told reporters ahead of Sunday's opener.

Eze celebrating with Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish at Wembley. | IMAGO / Crystal Pix

“They’ve prepared the best way for the Chelsea game on Sunday afternoon. I’ve been in the football business for too long, so I know that at any time of any day, things can happen. If you ask me now, I expect both Marc and Ebs to start on Sunday.”

Following Crystal Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool at Wembley, co-owner Steve Parish admitted he’d prefer to keep hold of Guehi and Eze, but accepted that transfers are part and parcel of the game.

“Of course, but players come and going football clubs, you know? I mean, it’s a life cycle, isn’t it? Hopefully they’ll still be here. That’s what I’d like.”