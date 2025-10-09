Chelsea handed further Cole Palmer setback after club meeting - four games he could miss revealed

Cole Palmer is expected to remain sidelined after the October international break following another club meeting over his groin injury, according to reports.

It has been over two weeks since Palmer made his last appearance for Chelsea in the defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. The midfielder left the pitch after just 21 minutes in that match before having to be replaced due to a recurring groin issue.

A decision was made to rest Palmer until the October international break to allow him to try to fully recover from his groin issue.

He has since missed four games. Luckily for Chelsea, they still managed to win three of these matches despite his absence.

The bad news is that Palmer could now miss up to the next five games.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea held a meeting to discuss Palmer's injury situation, and the outcome is that he is expected to be out of action until November.

This means that he would miss the remainder of Chelsea's October fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Ajax and Sunderland, as well as against Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Palmer has been nursing a groin injury since the two-week pre-season period following Chelsea's Club World Cup-winning campaign.

It is unfortunate that Chelsea will be without one of their primary creators for an extended period, but at least Palmer does not need to undergo surgery, which would keep him sidelined for even longer.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Palmer has made just four appearances since the start of the season, but still managed to score twice in this period.

Estevao, Enzo Fernandez, and on-loan midfielder Facundo Buonanotte have each played as a number 10 under in his absence in recent games.

The Blues are next in action away at Nottingham Forest on October 18.