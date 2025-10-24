Chelsea handed huge Liam Delap fitness boost as Enzo Maresca confirms expected return date

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has provided a positive update on Liam Delap's injury situation ahead of Saturday's clash with Sunderland.

The Blues are on a four-game win streak following the impressive win over Ajax on Wednesday in the Champions League.

They have now shifted their attention back to the Premier League for Sunderland's visit to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Fortunately for Chelsea, there is no new addition to their injury list, and despite having been ruled out for the upcoming home match, Delap is apparently nearing a return.

"We don't have any new injuries," confirmed Maresca on Friday. "Liam took part in the session yesterday with the team for the first time, so he's not going to be available for tomorrow's game, but probably for the next match.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

He added: "Well, the schedule also can change a little bit, it depends how they improve or get worse. The first time they said to me that he could be available for the 25th of October, so today is 24th, 25th.

"Yeah, he can be available (possibly to face Wolves)."

Delap has missed nine consecutive games for Chelsea since sustaining a hamstring injury against Fulham back in August.

Joao Pedro, Tyrique George, and Marc Guiu have done really well in his absence at the number nine position, but his return would only bolster Chelsea's firepower upfront.

The former Ipswich striker, however, will not be the only Chelsea player to miss the Sunderland match.

Levi Colwill (knee), Cole Palmer (groin), Dario Essugo (thigh), and Benoit Badiashile (muscle) are also unavailable due to injuries.

In addition to these, Malo Gusto is also serving a one-match suspension after picking up a red card during last weekend's win over Nottingham Forest.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

An earlier report claimed that the France international was left out of Chelsea's squad against Ajax due to illness, so this also allows him to rest over the weekend.

Maresca's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, are level on points with Sunderland and five points behind first-placed Arsenal.