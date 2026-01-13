Chelsea handed Reece James training boost for Arsenal tie as Blues duo remain doubtful

Chelsea captain Reece James took part in training on Tuesday, but Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer remain doubtful for Wednesday's clash with Arsenal after not being spotted in the session.

The Blues face arguably their first big test under new head coach Liam Rosenior in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Wednesday.

A few key Chelsea players, James, Gusto, and Palmer, missed the 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton at the weekend for precautionary reasons.

Speaking in his early press conference, Rosenior admitted that these three were doubtful for the derby.

"I'll make a decision on Cole, Reece, and Malo tomorrow. I'm giving them some extra time," the Englishman said on Monday about the key trio's availability for Arsenal.

"Doing the press conference two days before is not ideal. Sorry about that, but I've got time to make a decision.

"I haven't made a decision on the team. I will make that decision tomorrow or the morning of Wednesday."

The good news is that James was spotted in training on Tuesday, so he is likely available.

On the other hand, neither Gusto nor Palmer was seen in the training photos taken at Cobham, which is concerning.

While this does not necessarily rule them out of the match, it seems unlikely that these two would miss the last training before such a big game if they were fully fit.

Gusto's possible absence would likely mean James would have to play at right back, with Andrey Santos filling the void left by Moises Caicedo's suspension in midfield.

The alternative solution is to play James in midfield and deploy versatile defender Josh Acheampong at right back.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Palmer's absence would be an even bigger problem, since he is the primary creative spark in the team.

Facundo Buonanotte and Enzo Fernandez could fill in as a number 10 if needed, but Joao Pedro would be another replacement option as a second striker.