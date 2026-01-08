Chelsea hierarchy 'warn' Liam Rosenior not to repeat Enzo Maresca's costly mistake

New Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has been warned to avoid the power struggles that eventually cost his predecessor Enzo Maresca his job at the club, according to reports.

The Blues announced the appointment of Rosenior as their new head coach, following Maresca's exit, on Tuesday, and he is expected to be in charge of his first training session on Thursday afternoon.

Rosenior signed a surprisingly long six-and-a-half-year deal at the club, and it is pretty clear that he is a head coach, not a manager.

This means that he will have to work alongside Chelsea's five sporting directors, led by Laurence Stewardt and Paul Winstanley, as well as Dave Fallows, Joe Shields, and Sam Jewell.

According to the Standard, Chelsea have also given "huge power" to their medical department in team decisions.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

This, the report adds, is a big part of the reasons behind Maresca's surprise departure on New Year's Day.

The Italian reportedly felt he could no longer freely pick his team, and the Chelsea hierarchy believe Rosenior will prove to be better at rotating the players and accepting the medical team's decisions.

Maresca was said to become emboldened and felt he deserved more say after winning trophies, while the Chelsea hierarchy deem the boardroom's decisions irrefutable.

Rosenior, as the Standard described it, has been warned that head coaches are dispensable at Chelsea, which is pretty obvious given their recent track records.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Having spent about a year and a half in the BlueCo ecosystem at Strasbourg, Rosenior should be fully aware of what he signed up for.

He will make his debut as the Chelsea head coach in the FA Cup third-round tie against Charlton on Saturday.

Rosenior will then face arguably his first real test in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Interestingly, one of Rosenior's first decisions in his new position was to add Calum McFarlane, who had acted as caretaker for the first team in the last week, to his coaching staff.