Chelsea keep Premier League record for another year as Liverpool exceed threshold
Chelsea's impressive defensive record in the Premier League will stand for another season.
After conceding just 15 goals during the 2004/05 season, Chelsea's record of the number of goals conceded throughout a whole league campaign looks almost impossible to beat.
Maybe one day Chelsea's record will get beaten, however it will continue until the 2025/26 season at the very least after Liverpool surpassed the 15 goals having conceded three goals during their 6-3 win over Spurs.
Arne Slot's side have now conceded 16 goals in the 2024-25 league campaign so far, ensuring Chelsea still hold the record for the least amount of goals conceded in a campaign.
Chelsea, who were then managed by Jose Mourinho, went on to win the Premier League and also, to no surprise, kept the most clean sheets (25) in the same season.
Back in October 2024, the former club captain shared a list of the goals Chelsea conceded during the record-breaking campaign. Despite achieving something he believes will never be beaten, Terry expressed his disappointment at the number of goals conceded being lower than 15.
"I recently got sent this list of the 15 goals we conceded in 2004/05," Terry wrote on Instagram, "I can’t help but be annoyed but also very proud to be part of a great team.
"Going over the games and goals in my head thinking this should be 10 or less. Records are there to be broken, but I’m not sure 15 goals conceded in the Premier League will ever be beat."