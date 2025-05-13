Chelsea launch date for 2025/26 home kit confirmed as leaked design emerges
The launch of Chelsea's home kit for the 2025/26 season is imminent after the club teased its reveal.
With the final three games of the season coming up, two in the Premier League and the Conference League, plans are already in the works for next season.
Whilst no shirt sponsor has been confirmed for 2025-25 and beyond, with talks ongoing with several potential suitors, the club's design for the Chelsea home kit has been confirmed and will launch very soon, this month.
Chelsea released their first post on next season's kit, confirming it will be revealed soon. On the club's website, they wrote: 'The countdown clock is on for the unveiling of the Nike home kit our teams will be wearing next season, and you can register your interest now to be the first to know when it launches.
'The shirt design reveal and the start of sales are coming soon so fill in the form below to not only make sure you don’t miss that moment, but to also be in with a chance of winning a 2025/26 Chelsea home shirt.
'Buckle up. Next stop, London.'
When will the 2025/26 Chelsea home kit be unveiled?
Although Chelsea were coy to confirm the specific date, the competition they are running for the 2025/26 home kit ends at 23:59 on 15/05/2025 (UK time), which indicates a launch date of Friday 16th May 2025.
What will the 2025/26 Chelsea home shirt look like?
As stated by Footy Headlines: 'The Nike Chelsea FC 2025-26 home football shirt features the club's traditional blue colour, combined with white and a striking red for little detailing. The outstanding element of the Chelsea 25-26 home kit is a grunge graphic to highlight the gritty, tough nature of the city and its citizens.'
The official colours are 'Rush Blue / Speed Red / White / White.'