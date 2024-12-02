Chelsea learn FA Cup opponents as third round ties confirmed
Chelsea will face Morecambe in the FA Cup third round, it has been confirmed.
Enzo Maresca's side will begin their FA Cup campaign at Stamford Bridge after their opponents were confirmed during Monday night's draw.
Chelsea will be looking to improve on their semi-final finish from last season which saw them get knocked out at Wembley to Manchester City, who were eventual runners-up following final defeat to Manchester United.
Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday 11th January 2025, with confirmation of the exact fixture details, including times and dates, to follow in due course.
Other notable third round ties see Arsenal face Manchester United, Liverpool host Accrington Stanley and Manchester City play Salford City.
Confirmed FA Cup third round ties
Southampton vs Swansea City
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Exeter City vs Oxford United
Leyton Orient vs Derby County
Reading vs Burnley
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City vs Salford City
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley
Bristol City vs Wolves
Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic
Chelsea vs Morecambe
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn
AFC Bournemouth vs West Brom
Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic
Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland vs Stoke City
Leicester City vs QPR
Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United vs Bromley
Everton vs Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth
Birmingham City vs Lincoln City
Leeds United vs Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town
Sheffield United vs Cardiff City
Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers
Fulham vs Watford
Crystal Palace vs Stockport