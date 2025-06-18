Chelsea learn first opponents of 2025/26 Premier League season as fixtures confirmed

Chelsea will host Crystal Palace in their opening game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Enzo Maresca's side are looking to build on their fourth placed finish last season and will play the Eagles, who clinched FA Cup glory in 2024-25, at Stamford Bridge.

The London derby will take place on Sunday 17th August 2025 and will kick-off at 2pm (UK). It will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will conclude their 2025/26 campaign away from home against newly-promoted Sunderland on Sunday 24th May 2026 at the Stadium of Light.

It was a successful first year in charge of Chelsea for Enzo Maresca. | IMAGO / IPS

It's a tricky start for Manchester United as they host Arsenal, while reigning Premier League champions Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield.

Newly-promoted Leeds and Sunderland will play at home in their first matches against Everton and West Ham, respectively, while Burnley travel to Spurs.

Opening day fixtures of 2025/26 Premier League season in full

Friday 15th August 2025

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth - 8pm - live on Sky Sports

Saturday 16th August 2025

Aston Villa vs Newcastle - 12.30pm - live on TNT Sports

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham - 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - 3pm

Sunderland vs West Ham - 3pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley - 3pm

Wolves vs Manchester City - 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Sunday 17th August 2025

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - 2pm - live on Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Arsenal - 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Monday 18th August 2025

Leeds United vs Everton - 8pm - live on Sky Sports