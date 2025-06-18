Chelsea learn first opponents of 2025/26 Premier League season as fixtures confirmed

Chelsea will host Crystal Palace in their opening game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.
Enzo Maresca's side are looking to build on their fourth placed finish last season and will play the Eagles, who clinched FA Cup glory in 2024-25, at Stamford Bridge.
The London derby will take place on Sunday 17th August 2025 and will kick-off at 2pm (UK). It will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Meanwhile, Chelsea will conclude their 2025/26 campaign away from home against newly-promoted Sunderland on Sunday 24th May 2026 at the Stadium of Light.
It's a tricky start for Manchester United as they host Arsenal, while reigning Premier League champions Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield.
Newly-promoted Leeds and Sunderland will play at home in their first matches against Everton and West Ham, respectively, while Burnley travel to Spurs.
Opening day fixtures of 2025/26 Premier League season in full
Friday 15th August 2025
Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth - 8pm - live on Sky Sports
Saturday 16th August 2025
Aston Villa vs Newcastle - 12.30pm - live on TNT Sports
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham - 3pm
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - 3pm
Sunderland vs West Ham - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley - 3pm
Wolves vs Manchester City - 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports
Sunday 17th August 2025
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - 2pm - live on Sky Sports
Manchester United vs Arsenal - 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports
Monday 18th August 2025
Leeds United vs Everton - 8pm - live on Sky Sports