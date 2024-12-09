Chelsea learn huge expected prize money figure from 2025 Club World Cup participation
Chelsea are set to receive a huge payout from their participation at the 2025 Club World Cup, according to reports.
Enzo Maresca's side will head to the United States next summer for the 32-team tournament, which saw them draw Flamengo, Club Leon and Esperance Sportive de Tunis in Group D.
Monday 16th June 2025: Chelsea vs Club Leon / Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 8pm UK
Friday 20th June 2025: Flamengo vs Chelsea / Lincoln Financial Field / 7pm UK
Tuesday 24th June 2025: Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea / Lincoln Financial Field / 2am UK - Friday 25th June 2025
Chelsea and Manchester City are the only English teams who will be present at the tournament, with the Blues' qualification earned through their Champions League triumph in 2021.
"I said, not only me, but we said there are so many games," reacted Maresca to the Club World Cup draw. "We will see when we are close to May, June or July and from there we will prepare for that competition.
"I know the Group (Stage opponents) because of yesterday's draw but I don't know who will start, finish or who will play. I don't have any idea yet. When we start in June, in May I will see. Now, I don't know! I know the group, no more than that."
A broadcaster for the tournament has finally been confirmed after DAZN's $1bn deal with FIFA was agreed.
Now Chelsea have been contacted regarding how much they could be set to pocket for playing in the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025.
As reported by Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, while no final decision has been made, Chelsea have been told to expect between £50m and £60m from their participation.
It's a huge windfall for the Blues ahead of the summer transfer window and will be a welcomed cash injection for the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership.
Should Maresca's side be able to continue their fine form this season, Chelsea may fancy themselves to go all the way next summer in the Club World Cup.