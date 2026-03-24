Chelsea make bold decision on Liam Rosenior's future amid struggling form

Chelsea do not plan on making any decision on Liam Rosenior's position at the club even if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, according to reports.

Despite Saturday's defeat to Everton, Chelsea remain sixth in the Premier League table and one point behind Liverpool in fifth.

The competition for the top five spots also remains open, with many of the clubs in the race still to face each other, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

Interestingly, while Champions League qualification has been the team's primary objective this season, the outcome may not even determine Rosenior's fate at the club, at least not immediately.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea do not plan to review Rosenior's performance formally before the summer of 2027 or intend to make a change at the end of this season.

Having only taken over in January, Rosenior will reportedly not be held solely responsible even if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League.

Instead, the report claims that the club will try to provide Rosenior with a more mentally resilient and balanced squad through recruitment in the summer window.

Among the club's targets are a new centre-back, a midfielder, a forward, and potentially a goalkeeper.

Rosenior also recently confirmed that he had been involved in conversations with the Chelsea hierarchy over summer transfer plans, which suggests he is expected to stay beyond this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This may help Chelsea retain the trust of some of their key players, considering they will not have to start over again under a new head coach in a few months.

On the other hand, a potential sacking is not entirely off the table.

The report mentions that the only scenario Chelsea would consider replacing Rosenior is if the team were to implode in the final weeks of the season, which they do not expect to happen.