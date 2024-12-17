Chelsea & Mykhailo Mudryk issue statements as FA provisionally suspend after failed drugs test
Chelsea and Mykhailo Mudryk have issued statements after the Football Association notified all parties of an adverse finding during a routine drugs test.
The 23-year-old has missed Chelsea's last five matches since last featuring for Enzo Maresca's side on November 28 against FC Heidenheim.
Mudryk's unavailability was said to be illness originally, revealed head coach Maresca, however it has been revealed that Mudryk has not been available due to an adverse finding during a recent drugs test in association with the FA.
As a result, Mudryk has been provisionally suspended because of the finding in sample 'A', with sample 'B' yet to return to see whether it confirms the findings of the initial test.
It's suggested by the Daily Mail that there is a belief any contamination may have happened outside of the United Kingdom due the substance involved not being available in the country.
The Athletic report Mudryk tested positive for meldonium following international duty with Ukraine in November.
What have Chelsea said?
In a club statement on Tuesday morning, it read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test.
"Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.
"The Club will not be commenting any further."
What has Mykhailo Mudryk said?
Taking to Instagram, the Ukraine international wrote: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance.
"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.
"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."