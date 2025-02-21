Chelsea's pathway to Conference League final revealed as last-16 opponents confirmed
After cruising through the league phase of the Conference League, Chelsea's route to May's final in Wrocław has now been confirmed.
Following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, Chelsea learned their opponents for the last-16 after progressing through to the knockout stages as a seeded team having finished top of the league phase.
Chelsea will face FC Copenhagen, who overcame Heidenheim in the play-offs, to set up a tie next month, with the Blues travelling to Denmark first before returning to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.
Head coach Enzo Maresca's side will visit Parken on March 6 and the return leg in the English capital will take place a week later on March 13.
Despite all eyes being on the last-16 tie, Chelsea have also learned their route to the final, which takes place on May 28 at Stadion Wrocław, Poland.
Should Chelsea progress past Copenhagen, they will face the winners of the tie between Molde (NOR) and Legia Warszawa (POL).
If Maresca's Blues reach the semi-finals, which take place in early May, they will come up against one of four teams. Pafos (CYP), Djurgården (SWE), Borac (BIH) and SK Rapid (AUT) are all vying for a place in the latter rounds and one will be Chelsea's opponents in the last four if the Premier League side confirm their place.
Chelsea have avoided Fiorentina, who are on the other side of the draw, which could see them battle it out with Real Betis, who are among the favourites without considering Maresca's side.
Real Betis, Vitória SC, Jagiellonia, Cercle Brugge, Celje, Lugano, Panathinaikos and Fiorentina are all on the other side of the draw, which will see one reach the final in Poland.
Chelsea's Road to Wrocław in full
Round of 16
Opponent: FC Copenhagen (DEN)
1st leg: Away - March 6
2nd leg: Home - March 13
Quarter-finals
Opponent: Molde (NOR) or Legia Warszawa (POL)
1st leg: Home - April 10
2nd leg: Away - April 17
Semi-finals
Opponent: Pafos (CYP), Djurgården (SWE), Borac (BIH) or SK Rapid (AUT)
1st leg: Home - May 1
2nd leg: Away - May 8
Final
Opponent: Real Betis (ESP), Vitória SC (POR), Jagiellonia (POL), Cercle Brugge (BEL), Celje (SVN), Lugano (SUI), Panathinaikos (GRE) or Fiorentina (ITA)
Date: May 28