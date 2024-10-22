Chelsea ready to support Thomas Tuchel after England head coach appointment
After departing Chelsea back in September 2022, Thomas Tuchel has returned to England to manage the country's national team.
It was a successful 18 months at Chelsea for Tuchel following his appointment in January 2021 to succeed club legend Frank Lampard, which saw him guide the Blues to Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup glory.
Tuchel made his admiration for England publicly clear, insisting he always felt more appreciation than in Germany. Now he's back, this time to take on one of the biggest jobs in the world.
His return, which will see him begin his new role as head coach on January 1st 2025, was confirmed last week.
Upon his arrival, as part of the announcement statement, Tuchel said: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.
Joining him as his assistant will be Anthony Barry, who worked with Tuchel at Stamford Bridge prior to his dismissal. England are also expected to confirm the appointment of James Melbourne, who resigned last week from his position as head of performance analysis at Chelsea, as revealed by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.
England are also interested in Henrique Hilario as a goalkeeping coach, with Chelsea only willing to let him leave should he take up a full-time role.
It's claimed the club are insisting 'everybody’s full focus must be on Chelsea' as Enzo Maresca steers the Blues back towards the top of the Premier League table.
With Tuchel taking the national team job, he will be required to visit stadiums every week to keep an eye on players he is considering for selection. Since Cole Palmer's move to Chelsea in the summer of 2023, the 22-year-old is likely to become a key part of Tuchel's plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
As a result, Tuchel will likely return to Stamford Bridge to be in attendance to watch the likes of Palmer, Noni Madueke, Reece James and Levi Colwill. What is Chelsea's response after parting ways just months after the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership took over the club?
Matt Law states Chelsea 'will make every effort' to help Tuchel achieve his goal of winning the World Cup. Tuchel 'can expect a hero's reception' and will be welcomed back with 'open arms'.
Maresca, Chelsea's current head coach, was asked on Tuchel's England appointment and said: "I just say: All the best to Thomas and nothing more. I think if people in charge decide for him, I think it is because they are convinced. I am not the one to judge if he is right or wrong. All the best to him, his staff, and no more than that."
Prior to their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League, Maresca also confirmed he was aware of interest in several of the club's staff.
"I know that one of them has been approached; one of the analysts," he added. "We are quite open for people to leave and take their chances in case they wanted to take it. The other one, Hilario, I heard something but there has not been any approach yet.
"This is the only thing I know. We are open-minded in terms of allowing people to take chances and also we are happy to keep people who want to stay and if they want to go, they can go."