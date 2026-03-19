Chelsea receive major training boost ahead of duo's potential returns vs Everton

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has returned to team training on Thursday afternoon ahead of his likely return in Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Gusto was absent in Chelsea's Champions League round-of-16 second-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday due to illness. This proved costly.

Since the other natural right-back option, Reece James, also missed the game due to a hamstring injury, head coach Liam Rosenior decided to start Mamadou Sarr, who is naturally a centre-back, on the right.

Sarr's error led to PSG's opener at Stamford Bridge, and the reigning champions went on to win 3-0 and 8-2 on aggregate.

Rosenior confirmed in his press conference on Thursday that James will remain out at least until after this month's international break.

This makes Gusto's potential return for this weekend's Premier League home fixture against Everton even more crucial.

The France international took part in the training session on Thursday afternoon, and he will be hoping to be fit enough to start against the Toffees.

Another player who could make his return for Chelsea is Estevao.

The Brazilian teenager made the bench against PSG after nursing a hamstring injury in the last month, but Rosenior decided not to use him in the match.

Levi Colwill also joined the session, although Rosenior has admitted that the centre-back is not close to returning any time soon and will need time to recover after a cruciate ligament injury.

This weekend's match will be Chelsea's last fixture before the international break, so a win could really help boost the team's morale after three consecutive defeats.

Chelsea also currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, one point behind Liverpool in fifth.

With just eight matches remaining, a loss could spell disaster for Chelsea's top-five chances this season.