Chelsea have released the team's 2025/26 squad photo as they showcased the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Chelsea, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table with two wins and a loss from their opening five games.

It is great, therefore, to see that there are plenty of smiles among the players in the squad photo, which the club shared on Wednesday.

Chelsea Football Club 2025/26. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/5AGiMayEkt — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 24, 2025

Head coach Enzo Maresca sits in the middle, of course, alongside his primary assistant and former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Next to these two coaches are captain Reece James and vice captain Enzo Fernandez, and in front of them, the two trophies the team won last season: the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

It is also great to see Levi Colwill, who is still recovering from a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury, again.

When speaking recently about his squad and Chelsea's Premier League title hopes, Maresca insisted that his team has been improving and closing the gap to the leading teams.

"For me, this season, the main target is to continue to improve players, continue to improve the team and try to close that gap. This is, for me, the main focus for this season."

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

The Blues are still in contention to compete for four trophies this season, including the Carabao Cup, in which they have just reached the fourth round after beating Lincoln City on Tuesday.

While in the Champions League, Chelsea's return to the competition was unfortunately marked with a defeat to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Maresca's men will be able to bounce back with a win as they host Benfica in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge next week. But before that, the next challenge is Brighton in a Premier League bout on Saturday.