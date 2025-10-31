Chelsea's festive fixture schedule revealed as Aston Villa & Man City times confirmed

Enzo Maresca and Chelsea have discovered their festive schedule after the Premier League confirmed the kick-off dates and times.

Chelsea have eight games to play in December to conclude 2025, with a busy January to kick start 2026 also on the horizon as a burst of London derbies await.

Maresca's Blues will be hoping to enter December with momentum, a period of the season which could play a vital role in how their season concludes.

Spurs, Qarabag, Wolves, Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal await this month and should Chelsea get through those six fixtures unscathed, they will be in buoyant mood.

Now the Premier League has confirmed the remainder of Chelsea's schedule for December, which also sees the World Champions feature in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea will face Leeds, Bournemouth, Atalanta, Everton, Cardiff and Newcastle before Christmas, with a final two fixtures to follow before the New Year.

Their home clashes against Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth have both been moved for TV broadcast on Sky Sports. They will play Aston Villa on December 27 at 5.30pm, before welcoming Bournemouth three days later for a 7.30pm kick-off on December 30.

An usual time of 5.30pm on Sunday 4th January awaits Chelsea to open 2026 as they travel north to face Manchester City.

The final confirmed game is a London derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday 7th January at 7.30pm, also live on Sky Sports.

Maresca will require his full Chelsea squad during December and January. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea's confirmed December 2025 and January 2026 schedule

Wednesday 3rd December: Leeds United vs Chelsea - 8.15pm / Sky Sports (Premier League)

Saturday 6th December: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea - 3pm (Premier League)

Tuesday 9th December: Atalanta vs Chelsea - 8pm / TNT Sports (Champions League, League Phase)

Saturday 13th December: Chelsea vs Everton - 3pm (Premier League)

Date TBC: Cardiff City vs Chelsea (Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals)

Saturday 20th December: Newcastle United vs Chelsea - 12.30pm / TNT Sports (Premier League)

Saturday 27th December: Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 5.30pm / Sky Sports (Premier League)

Tuesday 30th December: Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth - 7.30pm / Sky Sports (Premier League)

Sunday 4th January 2026: Manchester City vs Chelsea - 5.30pm / Sky Sports (Premier League)

Wednesday 7th January 2026: Fulham vs Chelsea - 7.30pm / Sky Sports (Premier League)