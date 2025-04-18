Chelsea's six-game schedule to secure Champions League qualification confirmed
Chelsea have six Premier League games remaining to secure Champions League qualification - there is no room for any slip ups.
Enzo Maresca's side head into the final weeks of the season chasing the Champions League chasing pack, with five spots up for grabs for Europe's elite club competition next season.
Chelsea have not featured in the competition since the 2022-23 season when they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
After occupying a place in the top four for the majority of the season, Maresca's Blues currently sit in sixth place and one point adrift of Manchester City in fifth.
Liverpool and Arsenal lead the way, while Newcastle look set to return to the Champions League next season. The final two spots are likely to be contested by Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
Maresca has full faith in his squad for the six games which he labels as all finals. Although the target is to win titles - the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups - the Chelsea boss is insistent his team have and are improving since his appointment last summer.
"They are the Premier League games, they are the six games we have, they're going to be all important, all final," says the 45-year-old. "But at the same time I think all the clubs, all the teams that are involved in the Champions League spot, we are all going to win games and draw points until the end.
"I said already many times that when we win a game at this stage, you see yourself there and you are happy. And when you don't win a game, you can be a little bit sad, upset. But it's how you manage in this moment the emotion. We have been there and we would like to be there at the end of the season."
Maresca adds: "In the last two seasons, Chelsea was zero times top four, and this season we spent almost our season top four, I think it's a big proof that the team is improving and is doing the right things.
"Now, is it enough? For me, no. Because I would like to fight with this club for titles, for Premier League, for Champions League. But at the same time, I think we have to be realistic and see that this team, this season, is improving. It's there, it's numbers. In the last two years, zero times top four, this season, almost all season. I think it's quite clear that we are in the right direction. Now, again, is it enough? For me, no.
"Because I would like to fight with this club for important things. And we are going to fight for important things. But at the same time, the fans and everyone also in this room, I think it's correct to trust us because we are doing the right things."
Chelsea now have six finals to play if they want to secure a Champions League spot for next season. The Premier League has now confirmed all of their fixture dates and times,
Chelsea's Confirmed Premier League schedule for Champions League qualification run-in
Sun 20 Apr: Fulham (a) - 2pm
Sat 26 Apr: Everton (h) - 12.30pm / TNT Sports
Sun 4 May: Liverpool (h) - 4.30pm / Sky Sports
Sun 11 May: Newcastle United (a) - 12pm / TNT Sports
Fri 16 May: Manchester United (h) - 8pm / Sky Sports
Sun 25 May: Nottingham Forest (a) - 4pm