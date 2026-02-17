Chelsea's stance on Levi Colwill's injury return as midfielder close to recovery

Chelsea remain hopeful that Levi Colwill could make his return before the end of the season, while Romeo Lavia is getting closer to full recovery, according to reports.

Colwill suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season, which forced him to undergo surgery in August.

Considering that he had arguably been Chelsea's best defender last season, his absence has been a huge blow to the team's defence.

A couple of weeks ago, head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed that Colwill had already begun taking some light training on the pitch.

"He is working so hard in terms of his rehab," Rosenior said at the time about Colwill.

"It is brilliant to see him out on the pitch now, doing his running. It is a huge step for him."

IMAGO / aal.photo

Law, however, argued that it is still quite a long way before Colwill would be back in the team.

"There's a bit of word that they hope he will play again this season," Law told London Is Blue Podcast when speaking about the centre-back's injury situation.

"I'd be surprised (if he does).

"Quite a lot of time, when you see these players come back for training, and (you) suddenly see them in pictures, it can get quite exciting, but they're a long way off actual proper training.

"It makes no sense to start putting any pressure on Colwill."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Lavia's imminent return crucial amid Caicedo's suspension risk

On more positive news, Lavia could hopefully make his return soon.

"Lavia is meant to be quite close (to returning) now," Law explained.

"You're just very reluctant to start counting him."

Law also made a very good point that Lavia's availability could prove crucial in the near future.

Moises Caicedo is currently on eight yellow cards in the Premier League, so he is two cautions away from a two-match suspension.

From Chelsea's perspective, it might be more beneficial to delay Lavia's return to make sure he is fully ready ahead of Caicedo's potential suspension.