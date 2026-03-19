Chelsea's stance on Liam Rosenior's future revealed after disappointing Champions League exit

Chelsea have not changed their stance on Liam Rosenior as head coach despite the club's disappointing Champions League last-16 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Rosenior had a brilliant start to his Chelsea career with six wins from his first seven games in all competitions.

However, after this period, Chelsea only managed four wins from their last 10 games and are currently on a three-match losing streak.

Chelsea have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League since Rosenior arrived from Strasbourg.

While Chelsea are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and remain within touching distance to a top-five finish in the Premier League, there is a real possibility that they could end the season trophyless and without Champions League football next season.

Historically, Chelsea head coaches have lost their jobs for less.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, Rosenior is under no serious risk of being axed, partially because of the circumstances of his arrival.

IMAGO / Mark Pain

"At this stage, yes," Romano told GiveMeSport when asked whether Rosenior's job at Chelsea is safe.

"Chelsea are obviously giving him time. They trust him and decided to go with him.

"It's not easy to arrive in January, not like in the summer when you have pre-season, where you can prepare the squad with your own ideas.

"At the moment, the job is absolutely safe.

"We know this is a result-based industry, so we never know what happens in the next weeks or months, but at the moment, the situation is considered absolutely under control."

"Obviously, (the club are) disappointed with the results against PSG, but Chelsea maintain confidence in the manager."

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the league table and are just a point behind fifth-placed Liverpool, so a top-five finish remains a realistic target.

With eight games left to play, Rosenior still has time to prove himself.

That said, as Romano pointed out, football is a results-based business, and if the poor run continues, the Chelsea hierarchy could easily change their stance.