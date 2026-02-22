Chelsea star announce new agency ahead of expected contract renegotiations

Moises Caicedo has announced that he is now represented by his own company, Elite Sport Agency, amid reports of expected summer contract negotiations with Chelsea.

Back in May 2024, Chelsea ace Caicedo officially launched two new companies and a foundation in Quito, Ecuador.

First is NM23, a sports marketing agency.

The name comes from Caicedo's nickname "Niño Moi" and his shirt number for the Ecuador national team.

The agency mostly focuses on players' public image, sponsorship, and social media presence.

Then there is Elite Sport Agency, a more traditional intermediary entity that represents players in negotiations.

The last one is his charity organisation, Niño Moi foundation, led by his brother Marco Caicedo as president.

While Caicedo started delegating his marketing campaigns to NM23 right away, he could not do so with Elite Sport Agency since he was still under contract with his previous agent, Manuel Sierra of Football Division Worldwide.

His contract with Sierra ended in August 2025, and Caicedo even felt the need to clarify it on social media a couple of months later.

He also cleared up any confusion following speculations that he was represented by Ali Barat of Epic Sports.

It surprisingly took a while, but on Saturday, Caicedo confirmed he has now joined Elite Sport Agency.

The star midfielder is currently the only high-profile face under the agency, but they already have several Ecuadorian talents under their banner.

A recent report from The Athletic claimed that, alongside Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo is among the Chelsea players keen to enter negotiations over improved contracts.

Any talks over new contracts are expected to take place in the summer, as Chelsea are adamant in their policy of not renegotiating deals during the season.

The expected negotiations would likely be one of the first big steps for Caicedo and his new agency.