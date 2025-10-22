Chelsea to debut new sponsor vs Ajax in Champions League - plus front-of-shirt sponsorship update

Chelsea have announced their new shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with FPT for this season, with the pursuit of a front-of-shirt sponsorship reaching its final stages, according to reports.

Chelsea have confirmed the agreement over a shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with FPT, a Vietnam-based technology solutions provider, for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

This means the FPT company logo will be represented on the men's, women's, and academy kits.

FPT has already been in partnership with Chelsea since April, before finally reaching an agreement to elevate the company to a Principal Partner and a sleeve shirt sponsor.

On the sleeve. In our story. 💙



FPT becomes our new Principal Partner for 2025/26. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 22, 2025

"We’ve made huge strides together and are excited for the next chapter, one that will see Chelsea’s global platform amplify FPT’s unique capabilities, expertise, and spirit from Vietnam to enterprises around the world," said the club's president of commercial, Todd Kline, in the official announcement.

According to The Athletic, Kline played a major role in negotiations over the sponsorship deals alongside Chelsea president and chief operating officer Jason Gannon.

While the report does not specify the numbers, the deal is said to be in line with the value other top Premier League clubs have secured.

The report adds that the FPT logo will be seen on Chelsea's shirt sleeve for the first time in the Champions League match against Ajax on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

Chelsea are also said to be in the final stages of finding a new front-of-shirt sponsor, with Kline and Gannon leading the negotiations.

The report claims that Chelsea are expected to finalise a deal soon, with "less than a handful of discussions with companies taking place".

Chelsea's last front-of-shirt sponsor was Dubai-based property company Damac, with whom the club agreed a short-term seven-game deal at the end of last season.

Before that, the only front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement reached under the new ownership is with Infinite Athlete, of which Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is also a minority investor.