Chelsea are expected to be fined by the Football Association after a combative performance in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues showed their tenacity at St. James' Park after securing a point against Newcastle despite being two goals down at half-time.

They have had some disciplinary problems this season, and although the players managed to avoid red cards, the issue showed very early in the game.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was booked for arguing with the referee after Newcastle took an early lead through Nick Woltemade.

By half-time, Chelsea had already picked up three yellow cards.

It remained an issue in the second half, as Chelsea continued to pick up four more yellow cards, including one for head coach Enzo Maresca.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to FA rules, any team that accumulates six or more cards in a match is subject to a £25,000 fine.

Chelsea, however, would likely get a harsher punishment since it is the second time they have accumulated six cards in the game.

During their visit to Manchester United in September, five Chelsea players were on a yellow, and Sanchez was sent off.

According to the Standard, FA are expected to double Chelsea's fine to £50,000.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Of course, it is a relatively small price to pay for salvaging a point against Newcastle, but the disciplinary issues are something that Chelsea must address sooner rather than later.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have received the most red cards in the Premier League this season, with four, and six in all competitions.

One of them was received by Moises Caicedo, who was dismissed early against Arsenal and had to serve a three-game suspension.

Chelsea dropped points in two of the three games he missed.