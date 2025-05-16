Chelsea unveil new 2025/26 home kit - cost & details of how to buy shirt revealed
Chelsea have unveiled their new home strip for the 2025/26 campaign.
Enzo Maresca's side have released their new colours for the upcoming season ahead of facing Manchester United in their final Premier League home match of 2024-25.
The new kit celebrates the Blues’ position as London’s cultural and sporting heartbeat. As stated by Chelsea in their official launch, 'inspired by London's revolving energy, the 2025/26 home shirt features a textured clash print with our classic blue paired with a brighter shade - embodying the youthful spirit that has shaped west London. White and red trims add more Chelsea heritage colours and a specially adapted crest, which matches the colourway and inspiration of the overall design, finishes the shirt.'
The likes of Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Millie Bright, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten, Naomi Girma and Lauren James have featured in the latest unveiling to show off the new blue shirt.
On the new shirt, Chief Revenue Officer Casper Stylsvig said: "London stands for creativity, innovation and an ever-evolving cultural landscape, and is embedded into our DNA. It's fitting that in our 120th year this incredible city has such a visual representation on our home kit.
"The classic Chelsea blue and heritage colours stand alongside architectural icons of our skyline, we are proud to call London our home and to continue playing a big part in shaping its football community and culture."
Who will be the front-of-shirt sponsor for the new strip is still to be confirmed, with several suitors in talks with the club.
How much does the 2025/26 shirt cost?
The standard, stadium version of the shirt will cost £84.99. For kids, it is £64.99.
The Dri-Fit Adv version of the shirt will cost £124.99.
How can I buy the 2025/26 shirt?
You can purchase the shirt directly through the official Chelsea megastore here*.
Will Chelsea wear the 2025/26 in any of their final three matches of 2024-25?
It remains unclear if Chelsea will wear the 2025/26 home shirt in any of their three remaining matches against Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Real Betis. No official confirmation has been provided.
