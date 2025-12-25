Chelsea vs Arsenal: Dates, kick-off times & how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final ties

Arsenal were confirmed as Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final opponents after victory over Crystal Palace on penalties.

Chelsea were waiting to discover their fate having knocked out League One side Cardiff City last week.

Maxence Lacroix's own goal in the 80th minute on Tuesday night appeared to hand Arsenal the win to progress, but Marc Guehi's stoppage time equaliser ensured Crystal Palace were given a lifeline, which saw penalties decide the outcome of the cup tie.

And it was Lacroix again who was at the centre of the shootout, missing the vital spot kick to seal an 8-7 victory for Arsenal, who have now booked a two-legged semi-final against Chelsea.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (left) will now come up against his former side after saving Lacroix's penalty. | IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca believes his side are 'in a very good place' and will be keen to claim the London bragging rights when the two clubs come head-to-head in January.

"We are there, we are in the Premier League fighting, we are in the semi-finals, Carabao Cup, in the Champions League, we are there," said Maresca. "FA Cup, we're going to start in January, so I think we are in a very good place in this moment."

The winner of the semi-final tie will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United in the final.

Now Chelsea against Arsenal has been confirmed, here are all the details of when the semi-final will take place.

Dates of Carabao Cup semi-final ties

1st leg: Wednesday 14th January 2026 - Stamford Bridge

2nd leg: Tuesday 3rd February - Emirates Stadium

Kick-off times for Carabao Cup semi-final ties

Both legs will get underway at 8pm (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals

1st leg: Sky Sports Football

2nd leg: Sky Sports Football and ITV