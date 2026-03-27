Chelsea winger provides positive injury update as he shows off new look on social media

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens has provided an encouraging update on his injury recovery during the international break after a recent setback.

The 21-year-old has missed a total of 12 games in all competitions for Chelsea since suffering a hamstring tear during the win over West Ham in late January.

Head coach Liam Rosenior's tactical decision to use Enzo Fernandez in a more advanced position has helped Chelsea cope with Gittens' absence.

That said, Rosenior would certainly welcome another winger option, especially considering Chelsea's poor run of results lately.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Earlier this month, Rosenior confirmed that Gittens was very close to making the squad in Chelsea's home defeat to Newcastle United on March 14, before having to be left out due to an injury setback.

"Jamie was due back on the bench, and he felt his hamstring late after training yesterday, so we're just checking up on him," said the Chelsea boss after the match.

Gittens went on to miss the next two matches, against Paris Saint-Germain and Everton, both of which ended up as losses.

The March international break, therefore, came at the perfect time for Chelsea, who have recently had a few additions to their injury list, such as Reece James (hamstring) and Trevoh Chalobah (ankle).

Meanwhile, Gittens has taken advantage of the break to continue his recovery as well.

Instagram / jbgittens

The winger posted a photo in an Instagram story, showing he is fit enough to return to running while sporting a new hairstyle.

Chelsea will be back in action for an FA Cup quarter-final tie against League One side Port Vale on Saturday, April 4.

They will then have to prepare for two back-to-back big matches against Manchester City and Manchester United on April 12 and 18, respectively.