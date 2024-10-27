Revealed: Cole Palmer's hilarious response to Gianfranco Zola's praise
Chelsea star Cole Palmer has hilariously responded to praise heaped upon him by Blues icon Gianfranco Zola.
Palmer scored yet again as Chelsea came out 2-1 victors over Newcastle United in the Premier League.
The midfielder saw a goal disallowed early on for offside before Nicolas Jackson gave Chelsea the lead later in the first half.
Alexander Isak responded for the visitors to see the teams go in level at the break, but Palmer's 47th-minute goal was enough for Chelsea to take home all three points.
Palmer was highly praised by Sky Sports' pundits at half-time, with Roy Keane admitting that he loves to watch the Chelsea man in action.
Chelsea legend Zola also chimed in on the praise for Palmer, as he spoke about Enzo Maresca's diamond before the match.
"Very special," Zola responded when asked about Chelsea's number 20.
"When he receives the ball he already knows what he wants to do next. It’s a quality only a few players have.”
Speaking after the match, Palmer was asked about the high praise from Zola and responded in typical Palmer fashion.
He said: "I know he is an icon on FIFA so he must have been good.
"To be honest I didn’t really watch him play. Everyone says he was a great player, so thank you.”
Palmer continued to discuss his individual performances this season, while playing down to suggestions that he is unstoppable at the moment.
"I try and go out there and play my game. That is what I do," he continued.
“I wouldn’t go that far (to say I am unstoppable). I always try to enjoy my football game by game. I try to not put pressure on myself.
"Many people on the outside try to put pressure on me to replicate what I did last season in terms of numbers. It is my second season playing football and I am still very, very young."