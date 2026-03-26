'He's a mate' - Cole Palmer names defender as Chelsea teammate he is closest with

Cole Palmer has named Tosin Adarabioyo as the Chelsea teammate he is closest with and shared how he spends his time after training.

Palmer is among the 12 Chelsea first-team players who are currently away on national team duty during March's international break.

This will be Palmer's first England camp since last summer, having missed the last three in September, October, and November due to injury problems.

Chelsea will hope Palmer avoids any injury during England's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Still, some international minutes could help the midfielder regain his match sharpness after his recent dip in form.

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Palmer recently answered quick-fire questions with Chelsea's in-house media team and shared some details behind the scenes.

Among them, he revealed that he spends a lot of his time with fellow Mancunian Adarabioyo at Cobham.

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"Tosin," the England international said, when asked who he normally has lunch with at Cobham.

"Because we’re both from Manchester and he’s a mate of mine."

Palmer also said that he usually sits alongside Adarabioyo when travelling for away games. He even sits next to the centre-back in the dressing room, as well as Levi Colwill.

Asked about the biggest joker in the squad, like many other Chelsea players, Palmer named Marc Cucurella.

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Interestingly, Palmer also believes the Spain international would make the best striker among Chelsea defenders and midfielders.

"Probably Cucurella because he scores the most goals out of the defenders," he explained.

Palmer also claimed that he is the best FIFA (EA FC) player on the squad, often spending his time at home playing the game.

"I play on my PlayStation, usually FIFA. I’m the best in the squad!" he said about what he does when he gets home from training.