England head coach Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea star Cole Palmer that he is fighting for his World Cup spot in their next two games.

Palmer has joined his first England camp since the start of the season, having already missed the previous three in the first half of the season due to injury problems.

As a result, Palmer has been left behind in terms of preparation for the 2026 World Cup, with the likes of Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham, in particular, having a head start for the competition for the number 10 spot.

Tuchel did not hide that the pressure is on the Chelsea star to prove a point in the next two games.

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"Honestly, he has to show (it), because we have more evidence without him than with him, so the pressure is on him," Tuchel said on Thursday when speaking about Palmer.

"He had a difficult season, but he has also had a difficult spell with the national team.

"He was only once available for us, and when he was available, we decided to stick with the same squad, so there is big competition for his best position, number 10.

"He really tries. When I hug him, that means he is smiling. Otherwise, he would not get a hug. He is in good spirits, he is open, and he is communicating and is showing his quality."

Tuchel also confirmed that Palmer "will get his chances" during England's two friendlies against Uruguay on Friday and Japan on Tuesday.

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Palmer regaining his stride fitness-wise

Speaking about Palmer's fitness situation, Tuchel confirmed that he has been in touch with Chelsea's medical department, and the metrics have shown promising signs.

"We saw good data lately," the German explained.

"I saw him live against Arsenal and for the first time in a long time, I had the feeling his stride was back to the original lengths.

"Before, I felt he was not free and the stride was not long enough, the acceleration was not there and the movement was not free.

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"I got the feedback from him and the feedback from Chelsea was that he felt during this game he was much, much better.

"And he had a very strong game against Aston Villa with a huge physical output that we could see, and from there, that was the first step.

"Before, we saw the physical output was matching, also like the impression we have that was lacking something, but he is back to full confidence and we see it in training.”

Tuchel, however, made it clear that there is no guarantee that Palmer will keep his England spot for this summer's World Cup.

"He needs to understand he fights for his place and we will not hand anything to anyone on a silver platter," the former Chelsea boss warned.

"He (has approached the first few days in camp) in a very nice way in exactly the right way."