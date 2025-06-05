Cole Palmer takes Chelsea no.10 shirt as Mykhailo Mudryk decision made ahead of Club World Cup
Cole Palmer will wear the no.10 shirt for Chelsea ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, the club has confirmed.
The 23-year-old has been Chelsea's standout player since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 following his £42.5m transfer.
Palmer has made 91 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and contributing 27 assists.
It has helped Chelsea return to the Champions League, with Palmer also playing a vital role in the Blues securing Conference League final glory in Poland last month, which also secured his first trophy since moving to Stamford Bridge.
In his first two seasons at Chelsea, Palmer has worn the no.20 shirt. However, ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign in the United States later this month, he will take on a bigger responsibility.
Chelsea have confirmed Palmer will take the no.10, which was previously worn by Mykhailo Mudryk, and will debut the number for the first time at the Club World Cup.
Mudryk is currently provisionally banned by the Football Association after failing a doping test last December, with his last Premier League appearance coming back in October 2024 against Arsenal.
The Ukrainian was spotted out in Wroclaw, Poland, taking photos with fans, despite not being able to play in the Conference League final.
Head coach Enzo Maresca was unaware of the 24-year-old's whereabouts for the final, which saw Mudryk link up with his teammates for post-match celebrations.
“To be honest, I just … I don’t know, he is here or is coming?” Maresca said ahead of the final. “He is here? I don’t know. I am happy for Mischa to be here.”