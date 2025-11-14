Colour design of 2026/27 Chelsea third kit featuring retro badge 'leaked'

Chelsea will return to using white as the primary colour of their third kit for the 2026/27 season, according to reports.

Opaleak claims that Nike's Chelsea 2026/27 third football shirt will be predominantly white, with blue and red accents.

The official names of these colours are expected to be "White, Rush Blue, and Global Red.

🦁 Chelsea 26/27 Third Kit - Official Colors (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/6fnHOR6UmD — Opaleak (@opaleak) November 12, 2025

This would be the first time Chelsea will have a truly white third kit since the 2016/17 season, having recently moved towards off-white and beige hues in recent years.

The most interesting part is that the third kit is expected to feature a retro crest, reminiscent of the club's badge in the 1990s and early 2000s.

A similar badge is, of course, also present in this season's third kit, albeit with a different colourway and with a shield-shaped background rather than a circle.

Instead of the black and white colour scheme used in this season's third kit, it will reportedly feature white lion and lettering, a blue background, and a red outline.

Bear in mind that Chelsea will continue to wear the Club World Cup winner badge for four years until 2029 as well.

If the report is true, the white third kit would leave space for other colours, likely yellow or black, for the away kit, too.

The Blues last had a yellow away kit in 2021/22, so it will be interesting if it makes a comeback.