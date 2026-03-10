Colwill & Gittens hand Chelsea major training boost amid potential Estevao blow vs PSG

Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens were both involved in Chelsea's training session on Tuesday, while Estevao remained absent ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues held their live training at their Cobham training ground ahead of their expected travel to Paris this afternoon.

There were a couple of pleasant surprises in the sessions.

Colwill, who is on a long-term absence due to a cruciate ligament injury, has been spotted in team training for the first time.

Welcome back Levi Colwill.💙 pic.twitter.com/p4dWmX21ul — CFC Pics (@Mohxmmad) March 10, 2026

The 23-year-old played an important role in Chelsea's Club World Cup final win over PSG in the summer, in which he provided an assist in the game, but has not played since.

Colwill won't be involved in the first leg match of the Champions League last-16 against PSG on Wednesday, but his return to team training could only boost the team morale.

Gittens, on the other hand, could be involved in Paris.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

The young winger has not played in over a month due to a torn hamstring, so it remains unclear if he is fit enough to play, but Chelsea would hope he could at least make the bench to add more options on the wings.

One of the reasons Chelsea need to bolster their flanks is Estevao's injury absence.

Like Gittens, Estevao is nursing a hamstring injury, though much less severe. Still, as a result, he has missed Chelsea's last four games.

IMAGO / Sportimage

His absence from Tuesday's training suggests he is unlikely to make his return against PSG, but head coach Liam Rosenior is expected to explain the situation in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

On a more positive note, other key players, such as Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro, and Reece James, all took part in training and are expected to be available to face PSG.