Confirmed 21-man Chelsea travelling squad for Conference League last-16 tie vs Copenhagen
Chelsea's travelling squad to Denmark for their Round of 16 1st leg tie against Copenhagen in the Conference League has been confirmed.
Enzo Maresca has been handed a defensive boost, with Benoit Badiashile on the plane to Denmark, having not played for Chelsea since the beginning of December.
Cole Palmer is also included in the Conference League squad for the first time since Chelsea's qualifiers back in August while Trevoh Chalobah and Mathis Amougou have also been added to the squad.
Noni Madueke, Mac Guiu, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Nicolas Jackson are all absent due to injuries.
The Blues will be hoping to overcome Copenhagen in the first leg, leaving minimal work to do at Stamford Bridge in the return fixture.
Chelsea's full confirmed squad can be found below, as Maresca selects 21 players to travel for the last-16.
Goalkeepers: Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen, Robert Sanchez
Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Reece James
Midfielders: Mathis Amougou, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Forwards: Tyrique George, Shim Mhueka, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho