Chelsea's travelling squad for their Champions League fixture against Qarabag has been confirmed.

The Blues travel 2,500 miles to take on the Azerbaijan side, who have been impressive in their European campaign so far.

Enzo Maresca admitted that he is expecting a tough match as he revealed that Pedro Neto would be the only new absence from his squad.

"It's not about being favourites (for the match), it's how we try to deal with the details of the game," he said. "Qarabag have won two or three games in the Champions League. They are a good team. It's going to be a tough game.

"As a team (they) are a very good team. Very intense. You can see it's many years they work with the same manager. At home they are more intense. It will be a tough game."

Both Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez have been named in the travelling squad, with Maresca hinting that a potential change in goalkeeper for the match.

He admitted: "Could be an option (to start Jorgensen). We need both keepers ready. We need to treat Robert in the same way we try to deal with different players (by resting them).

"It's very difficult for a goalkeeper if you are not playing every game.

Maresca has named his full 23-man travelling squad, with a strong cohort on the plane to Azerbaijan.

Goalkeepers: : Filip Jorgensen, Max Merrick, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato, Reece James

Midfielders: Facundo Buonanotte, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos

Forwards: Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrique George, Jamie Gittens, Marc Guiu, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian