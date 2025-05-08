Confirmed: Who Chelsea will face in 2025 Conference League final
Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the 2025 Conference League final later this month.
Enzo Maresca's side confirmed their place in May's final at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland after overcoming Swedish side Djurgarden over two legs in the semi-finals.
Following a 4-1 victory in the first leg in Stockholm, Chelsea secured a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge to win 5-1 on aggregate to reach the final.
It's a competition Chelsea have been expected to win ever since they qualified ahead of their play-off against Servette all the way back in August last year.
After ensuring they reached the final later this month, who will the Blues face as they eye history to win every European trophy available.
Chelsea learn Conference League final fate
The other semi-final tie was between Real Betis and Fiorentina.
After a 2-1 victory in the first leg at home, Real Betis were required to see out the tie in Italy. They were taken to extra-time, however they clinched a 2-2 draw in the reverse leg and secured a 4-3 win on aggregate to set up a tie with Chelsea.
When will the 2025 Conference League final take place?
Chelsea and Real Betis will go head-to-head in Wroclaw later this month on Wednesday 28th May 2025, with kick-off getting underway at 8pm (UK) from the Stadion Wrocław.