Marc Cucurella joked about how he made Chelsea teammate Estevao help him prepare for Lamine Yamal ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The potential battle between Estevao and Yamal will undoubtedly be one of the most fascinating aspects of the upcoming match at Stamford Bridge.

If anyone could really compare the two, it would be Cucurella, who is teammates with Estevao at Chelsea and Yamal in the Spain national team.

Cucurella is also a left-back, and since the two 18-year-olds mostly play on the right, the defender has had to face them plenty of times in training.

He was unsurprisingly asked this exact question when he was on media duty on Monday.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

"Both of them are very special players, they have a lot of talent, they always want the ball and take on defenders one-on-one," Cucurella responded when asked to compare Estevao and Yamal.

"They are these players that can decide the game.

"The only difference is that Lamine has played in Europe for two, three seasons, while Estevao has just arrived this season.

"But he (Estevao) is doing really well. I think if he continues this way, improving in all aspects, he can arrive at Lamine's level."

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

Since they share a lot of similarities, Cucurella hilariously claimed he has used Estevao as a sparring partner.

"Yeah, Estevao, I tell him to put shin pads on in training because I start to train (for Yamal) with him," the Spain international jokingly said about his preparation.

"No, it's difficult. These kinds of players are always difficult to play against because they have special talents and a lot of quality.

"Tomorrow is not Lamine vs Cucurella. It's a big game, we have my teammates try to help me, and we try to have a big game, because we want to win this game.

"It's a tough battle, but hopefully we can do our best and win the game."