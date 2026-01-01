Early favourite to replace Enzo Maresca emerges as Chelsea confirmation imminent

Enzo Maresca's time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end, which now means the club needs to find a successor.

After 18 months at Stamford Bridge, Maresca looks set to part company with Chelsea following 92 matches in charge.

Maresca has won the Conference League and Club World Cup, as well as guiding Chelsea back into the Champions League.

But following strained relations with the club's hierarchy, the writing is on the wall and Maresca is set to leave at the beginning of 2026, despite signing an initial five-year contract back in July 2024.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Once Maresca's departure is confirmed, which is expected prior to Sunday's trip to Manchester City in the Premier League, Chelsea's search for his successor will begin.

Chelsea hold admiration for several managers, both in and out of work, and the early favourite to take over in west London has emerged, as revealed by Sky Sports.

Liam Rosenior, who is currently at RC Strasbourg, is suggested to be an 'early favourite' should Maresca leave, which is now a matter of when, not if.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo, the same group who own Chelsea and led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

It's claimed Rosenior has 'impressed some key figures in west London' following Strasbourg's seventh-placed finish in 2024/25, a position which has seen them qualify for the Conference League this season. Strasbourg are currently placed seventh in Ligue 1.

Whoever arrives and succeeds Maresca, Chelsea's current position offers them a strong platform for the second half of the season.

Chelsea remain in all four competitions, with their FA Cup campaign starting next week and a Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal awaiting.