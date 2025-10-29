Eden Hazard sends message to Chelsea fans after Premier League Hall of Fame induction

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has sent a heart-warming message to fans after being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

It was going to happen sooner or later, but Hazard has finally been officially inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The three-time Chelsea player of the season winner made 352 appearances across all competitions in the seven seasons he spent at the club, 245 of which were in the Premier League.

In those seven seasons, Hazard scored 85 goals and 54 assists in the Premier League and helped Chelsea win the league titles twice, in 2014/15 under Jose Mourinho and in 2016/18 under Antonio Conte.

Following his induction, Hazard shared a message to the Chelsea supporters on social media.

"From the first day to the last, it was like a love story with the Chelsea fans," the former Belgium international wrote on Instagram.

"Six years later, I am retired and travelling the world. People come up to me and say I gave them so much happiness on the pitch, and that gives me a good feeling.

"I know that people pay for their tickets to go to watch a show, so that’s my job, to go for 90 minutes and show them what I can do.

"That was always in my head. I always tried to give the fans a fun feeling and some entertainment, even away fans.

"When you look at my career and this announcement, I think I did it well."

“You want me to cry?”



We asked some familiar faces to welcome Eden Hazard to the Premier League Hall of Fame… pic.twitter.com/jq95nHlQyI — Premier League (@premierleague) October 29, 2025

John Terry also sent his message to his former Chelsea teammate, who has now become a fellow Premier League hall of famer.

"'It was a joy to play with you and in my personal opinion, you are Chelsea’s greatest ever player," said the former Blues captain in a message to Hazard.

"In terms of pure ability and having someone like you in our team, it was a dream come true. It’s players like you that excite supporters, excite the players on your team, and petrify the opposition as well.

"I love you to bits and I know all the Chelsea fans do.

"It was a joy to play with you and share many of these trophies – and I’ve got a few of these trophies because of players like you. So a big thank you and a huge congratulations."

Hazard is the sixth Chelsea legend to be inducted, after Terry, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, and Didier Drogba.