Eden Hazard settles Cole Palmer debate amid Isak, Eze & Salah comparisons

Chelsea icon Eden Hazard claimed Cole Palmer is a better dribbler than some Premier League stars, including Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, Liverpool's Florian Wirtz, and Mohamed Salah.

In a game of 'winner stays on' with the Premier League's social media channels, Hazard was asked to pick the better dribbler among the names mentioned.

Initially, it looked like Eze was going to be the winner, as Hazard chose him ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus, Everton's Jack Grealish, Liverpool's Wirtz, and even Manchester City's Phil Foden.

It changed when Palmer's name came up.

"Guys, you touch my heart. I have to say Cole Palmer," the former Belgium international responded, smiling.

Hazard, without hesitation. kept picking Palmer ahead of Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Salah.

While Hazard's Chelsea loyalty clearly played a part in his choices, there is no doubt that Palmer is among the best dribblers in the Premier League.

To put it into perspective, the England international completed more take-ons (51) than any other Chelsea player last season in the league.

Estevao and Pedro Neto lead the charts for Chelsea this season, but Palmer has been struggling with a persistent groin injury and only made three league appearances as a result.

It is also good to see that after all these years, Hazard is still blue.

"It’s been two years since I stopped, but it’s always good to be back here at the Bridge with all the fans," he told Chelsea's in-house media team during his return to Stamford Bridge for the match between Blues legends against Liverpool.

"I miss playing football in a big stadium like this but I play in the garden with my kids, so it’s okay. I have five, and they’re all Chelsea fans."