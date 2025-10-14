England Under-21 boss sends Chelsea message about Tyrique George after goalscoring display

England Under-21 head coach Lee Carsley insisted that Chelsea talent Tyrique George has the qualities to be an out-and-out number nine.

George is obviously a versatile attacker, but during his development in the academy, he predominantly played as a left winger.

He still plays on the left flank even for the first team at Chelsea. That said, more recently, most of his opportunities under Enzo Maresca have been to play as a striker.

He also played up front in the two starts he has had for Chelsea this season, against Lincoln City and Benfica.

This trend continues at the England Under-21, as George started as a number nine in their latest win over Andorra on Monday.

Tyrique George scored this goal from an incredible Jamie Gittens assist 😳



Chelsea connection 🤝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



📽️ @England pic.twitter.com/xw17ZaaW1z — LiveScore (@livescore) October 13, 2025

Carlsey's decision paid off in the end since the Chelsea youngster scored the only goal in the match and secured the win for the Young Lions.

After the game, Carsley highlighted the lack of striker options at England Under-21 and how George's development could provide a solution.

"He's got the profile and attributes to develop into a traditional number nine," Carlsley told reporters when speaking about George.

"A lot of that development, I would imagine, will go on at Chelsea, and we have to adapt to that. He’s fast. He scores goals. He's creative. He's got good technique."

IMAGO / Action Plus

From George's perspective, his versatility would only help get more minutes both internationally and at Chelsea.

He is clearly keen on playing more regularly, and transitioning into a striker, especially with his ability to strike the ball, seems feasible.

"I was playing as a striker, and I’ll go anywhere, play anywhere," he told Chelsea's in-house media team back in June about scoring his first Premier League goal against Fulham.

"I just want to get minutes and get on the pitch."

The issue is that, while he has had opportunities to start in games as a striker, he is still behind Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the pecking order for this position at Chelsea.

Marc Guiu, who has been recalled from his loan at Sunderland, is also vying for minutes for this role at Chelsea, and he is a natural striker.