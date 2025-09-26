Enzo Fernandez receives Chelsea backing from Maresca despite scrutiny over performances

Enzo Maresca insisted that he remains happy with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez's performance despite a drop in form.

After a brilliant start to the season, with two goals and an assist in the first three opening games, Fernandez struggled to make an impact in the last four Chelsea matches.

Unsurprisingly, there have been calls for the head coach to drop the Argentina international for other options, such as Andrey Santos.

However, Maresca is clearly not worried about Fernandez's recent performance and, instead, pointed his finger at the congested schedule.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Enzo can play in different positions for us. He can play as a No.6 or he can play as an attacking midfielder," Maresca said in Friday's press conference when asked about Fernandez's recent form.

"We use him probably 90 per cent of our games as an attacking midfielder. I think he's very good in that position.

"The reason why he can have some good moments or bad moments is probably because of the amount of games.

"I said many times that for any player, not just for Enzo, but for any player, it's impossible to think that you can play 45 games or 64 games we played in that season all at the same level.

"It's normal that you drop in some games, but we are very, very happy with Enzo."

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Fernandez created just three goal-scoring chances for his teammates in the last four games, so the concerns over his performance are not entirely baseless.

That said, with Cole Palmer out for the next few games to manage his groin injury, it is even more unlikely that Maresca would drop Fernandez.

While Fernandez has not performed at his best recently, he remains one of the primary creative sparks in the team and a leader on the pitch.