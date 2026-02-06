'I feel that' - Enzo Fernandez responds to Jamie Carragher's bold Chelsea comment

Chelsea star midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reacted to Jamie Carragher's description of him as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Moises Caicedo hogged the limelight at the start of the season with his incredible defensive output, but lately, Fernandez has arguably been one of Chelsea's outstanding players alongside Joao Pedro.

In 2026, the 25-year-old has bagged five goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the Blues.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher recently described Fernandez as one of the best players in the English top division, and many share his view.

"He is one of the best box-crashers we see in the Premier League, permanently getting on the end of things," Carragher said about Fernandez earlier this week.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Fernandez has now had his say about the praise, as he pointed out how he wants to repay the trust Chelsea put in him.

"I want to thank him publicly for saying those words about me," Fernandez told Sky Sports in response.

"I'm grateful to hear it from a legend like him.

"I give 100 per cent every day, in every training session. Every time I have the opportunity to defend Chelsea and wear the shirt, I give my best, because they put their faith in me.

"I want to give that back to them on the pitch.

"Obviously, now I see, and I feel that I am doing well. I also want to thank the Chelsea fans, who always show me their love. I feel very close to them."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Among Chelsea outfielders, only Trevoh Chalobah (2012) has played more minutes in the Premier League than Fernandez (1968) so far this season.

This speaks volumes about his importance to the team.

On the other hand, the reliance on the Argentina international, as well as Caicedo, in midfield is something Chelsea must address to avoid any long-term injury risks.

Obviously, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo's injury problems have not helped either.