Enzo Fernandez & several Chelsea internationals spotted in training for Burnley trip

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and several international players returned to training on Thursday as the Blues continue their preparations for Saturday's trip to Burnley.

Fernandez missed out on international duty with Argentina for the November international break to nurse a knee injury that has bothered him for the last four months.

"I think it was the best decision to rest these two weeks for my knee," the Argentina international said after Chelsea's win over Wolves earlier this month.

It is, therefore, a good sign that Fernandez was spotted in the full team training, which suggests his recovery went well.

Several players have also returned to Chelsea's training ground in Cobham from international duty.

The Brazilian trio Estevao, Joao Pedro, and Andrey Santos all took part in training. So did England Under-21 trio Josh Acheampong, Jamie Gittens, and Tyrique George, as well as Spain Under-21's Marc Guiu.

Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella are also back in London after helping France and Spain secure their spots in the 2026 World Cup, respectively.

Reece James, who did not feature in England's match against Albania on Sunday, had plenty of time to rest, so he was unsurprisingly present in the session, too.

Pedro Neto withdrew from Portugal's squad just before the international break due to a groin issue, but has been back on the training pitch in the last few days.

Benoit Badiashile also appeared to have fully recovered from the muscular injury he sustained during last month's international break.

He could make his return this weekend at Burnley after over a month of absence.

Recent reports claimed that Cole Palmer has returned to the training pitch, but he was not spotted in team training on Thursday.

Enzo Maresca will confirm the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday.