Enzo Maresca admits Chelsea's 'best player' problem in comparison with Arsenal & Man City

Enzo Maresca has reiterated the impact of injuries to Chelsea's season so far, especially Cole Palmer's, whom he described as the club's "best player".

Palmer made an impact in his first appearance at Stamford Bridge in over three months with a goal in the 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.

It was a much-needed win for Chelsea, who had failed to win their previous four games, and it put them back in a strong position in the race for the Champions League spots in fourth place.

Maresca, however, highlighted the effort of the other Chelsea players who kept the ship steady amid Palmer's and a couple of other key players' absences.

"In 16 Premier League games, we have played 11 without our best player, which is Cole Palmer, five without Moi (Caicedo), all without Levi (Colwill), all important players for this club," the Italian said in Monday's press conference.

"So that is why I am praising the players. Even with this number of problems, we are there.

"Cole is our best player and has been out almost the whole season.

"If you take out the best player from Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, it’s exactly the same thing, and so you need to recognise the rest of the squad."

Palmer has only had six league appearances so far this season, and he was only on the pitch for about half an hour in three of these games.

The England international is yet to be 100 per cent fit, hence his expected absence in the Carabao Cup clash with Cardiff City, but it is important for Chelsea to have their best player available for the second half of the season.

As Maresca pointed out, if Arsenal were to lose either Declan Rice or Bukayo Saka, and Manchester City Erling Haaland or Phil Foden for as many games as Chelsea have had to deal without Palmer, they would have struggled as well.

Even more good news, Caicedo is back in the team after serving his suspension, which is a huge boost to Chelsea's midfield.