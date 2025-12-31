Enzo Maresca's future at Chelsea is becoming increasingly uncertain as doubts emerge over the relationship between the head coach and the hierarchy.

The 45-year-old, who has won the Conference League, Club World Cup and taken Chelsea back into the Champions League, recently expressed disappointment, without indicating publicly, over his 'worst 48 hours' since joining the club following their 2-1 defeat to Atalanta earlier this month.

Doubts have continued to grow and the stand-off between the Italian and the Chelsea hierarchy has appeared to have increased, and now a decision is looking likely to come soon over his future at Stamford Bridge.

It has coincided with Chelsea's dip of form this month, which ended with a 2-2 draw to struggling Bournemouth, who are without a win since the end of October, which saw Maresca not take the post-match press conference.

Maresca's absence was put down to illness, which assistant Willy Caballero clarified to reporters. He said: "Yes, he didn't feel well the last two days, he had a bit of a temperature two days ago, he did the last two sessions because he wanted to prepare well the team for this game, but after the game he went to the changing room and he asked me to replace him because he didn't feel well and that's the only thing I can tell you guys."

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, Ben Jacobs has now revealed Maresca was not sick post-Bournemouth, and he chose not to attend the post-match press conference because he is in the middle of making a decision as he considers his options at the club.

The current Chelsea head coach is suggested to be 'frustrated by aspects of the Chelsea project affecting his independence to make decisions and strategic elements don’t always align with how he wants to manage the team'.

It has been widely reported that Chelsea are prepared to bring their planned summer review of Maresca forward should it be necessary, with a crucial January now awaiting the Blues.

As both parties consider their options, it looks like it is the beginning of the end for Maresca at Chelsea - it is a case of when, not if.

Chelsea's players are currently off until Friday after being given two days off by Maresca, before returning to Cobham to begin preparations to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Maresca has been linked with the Man City job should Pep Guardiola depart, although the current Blues boss played down any speculation over a potential return to the Etihad.

Who Chelsea would bring in to replace Maresca should he go remains unclear. Liam Rosenior, currently of Blue-Co owned RC Strasbourg, has been linked as a possible future option for the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership.

For now, Maresca remains in charge of Chelsea - but for how long? Focus remains on Sunday's trip to Manchester as they look to get back to winning ways.